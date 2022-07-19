Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 736.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 354,457 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

