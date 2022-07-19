Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

