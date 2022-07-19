Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.87.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

