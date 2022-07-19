Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.