Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Newtek Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newtek Business Services

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

