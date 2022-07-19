Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 12,241 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.