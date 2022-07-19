Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 13,010 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FITB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

