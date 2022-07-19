Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

