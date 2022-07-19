Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.74% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87.

