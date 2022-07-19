Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,228.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,636 shares of company stock valued at $995,892. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

