Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.22. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

