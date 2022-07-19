Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $112.86. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

