Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

