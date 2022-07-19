Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.