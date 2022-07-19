Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

