Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.33.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

