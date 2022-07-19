Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $159.67 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

