Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Apollo Investment worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 18.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $714.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

About Apollo Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.