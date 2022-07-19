Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

