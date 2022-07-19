Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $301.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

