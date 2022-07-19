Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $301.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

