Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.87 million, a PE ratio of 237.45, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

In related news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

