Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,104 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.