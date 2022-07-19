Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 236 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

