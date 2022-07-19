Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,929 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.