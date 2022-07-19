Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,685 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

