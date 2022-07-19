Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after buying an additional 302,881 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $6,487,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

