Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

