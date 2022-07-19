Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

