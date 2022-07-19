Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

