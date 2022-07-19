Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 186 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

