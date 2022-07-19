Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 25,003 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,003 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

