Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,965 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

