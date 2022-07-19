Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,965 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EEM opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

