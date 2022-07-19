Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

In related news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

