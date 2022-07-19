Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Welltower by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.81.

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WELL opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.