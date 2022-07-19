Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,538,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

