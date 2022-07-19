ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Up 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $4,078,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $6,111,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

