Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.86.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Trading Up 2.0 %

ASH opened at $100.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.