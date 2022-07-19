Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$644 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.08 million.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

