Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.