Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $565.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.48 per share, with a total value of $51,615.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

