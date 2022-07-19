Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,929 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.