Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 289 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.