Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.