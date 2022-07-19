Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 138,352 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

