Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $398,000 Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of FONAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FONR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONAR Stock Up 0.3 %

FONAR stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

FONAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.