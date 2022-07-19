Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

