Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.6 %

ASB opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

