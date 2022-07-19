Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Trading Down 3.5 %

ATHX stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Athersys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 232.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 733,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 512,984 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.