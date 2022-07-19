AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $7,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

